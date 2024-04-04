Marcus Rashford’s long-range thunderstrike in Manchester Derby nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month



At least something went right for Manchester United and Marcus Rashford in the month of March.

Rashford’s wonder goal in the Manchester Derby has been nominated for the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award.

Rashford had every United fan dreaming for a while when he thundered in a striker first time from range that threatened to take the net off.

Of course, the game didn’t end well for United as they lost 3-1 to a much better team on the day but the hope was that Rashford would kick on.

Again, that hasn’t happened either, with a new nadir of his performances coming against Brentford last weekend.

However, that goal against City showed glimpses of the player and the quality he possesses even though that hasn’t been apparent all season.

From the same game, Phil Foden’s long-range strike is also amongst the nominees through which he equalised in that game in the second half.

There are six other goals nominated for the award, making it a total of eight nominees which would make it a tough race to win.

Still, the sheer presence of United fans on social media makes him a dark horse for the award as Rasmus Hojlund can attest to, who won the Player of the Month award this year.

Rashford is clearly suffering from a crisis of confidence beyond just a poor patch of form, as Gary Neville alluded to recently.

Therefore, an honour, however major or minor it might be, can only help to raise his confidence and hopefully drive him to rediscover the form which made him one of the league’s deadliest attacking threats last season.

Fans can vote to make Rashford the winner of the award by clicking this link here.