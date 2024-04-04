Pictures: Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s reaction to Man United’s gut-wrenching 4-3 loss vs. Chelsea



New Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was personally in attendance at Stamford Bridge to watch the team’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

United were beaten 4-3 by Mauricio Pochettino’s men in dramatic fashion.

The Blues raced to an early two-goal lead within the opening 19 minutes courtesy of Connor Gallagher and Cole Palmer.

However, United battled back and restored parity before the interval. Alejandro Garnacho intercepted a loose pass from Moises Caicedo and ran towards the Chelsea goal. He expertly guided the ball into the back of the net to give his side an avenue back into the match in the 34th minute of proceedings.

Bruno Fernandes levelled the score at 2-2 just five minutes later when he headed in a cross from Diogo Dalot, past the reach of Đorđe Petrović.

United completed the comeback in the 67th minute via Garnacho who completed his brace. The young Argentine got on the end of a sublime cross into the box from Antony to finally put United in the driving seat.

The Red Devils were in dreamland and seemed to be well on their way to clinching all three points. However, goals from Palmer in the 100th and 101st minutes respectively confirmed the devastating defeat for United and piled further misery on Erik ten Hag and his players.

While the game was going on, it emerged that Ratcliffe and his right-hand man Sir Dave Brailsford were present to watch the match.

The pair were pictured together.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe present at Stamford Bridge alongside Sir Dave Brailsford. Won't be enjoying this one so far.🔴 pic.twitter.com/K5tIx0QtLH — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) April 4, 2024

Journalist Ben Jacobs also covered an image of Ratcliffe’s reaction to the loss at the hands of the London outfit.

In the pictures, Ratcliffe, like most other United fans appeared to be very disappointed by how events panned out. The Oldham-born billionaire is photographed looking up at the sky in apparent frustration.

This latest development will undoubtedly raise further questions about Ten Hag’s future at United and whether INEOS will give him the chance to turn the situation around.

It has been suggested that Ratcliffe and his associates are open to making a managerial change and replacing Ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout.