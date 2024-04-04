Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans both passed fit for the game against Chelsea



With both Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa dropping points, Manchester United’s clash against Chelsea on Thursday has taken on added significance.

United are currently sixth and a win at Stamford Bridge could bring down the gap with Spurs to six points and with fifth place enough for Champions League football, the race could be back on again.

But the Red Devils camp was rocked by the news of Lisandro Martinez suffering yet another injury, with the Argentine set to remain on the sidelines for a month.

He was joined in the treatment room by Victor Lindelof with Ten Hag’s options at the back dwindling by the minute as he indicated during the pre-match press conference.

Finally some good news

In some good news, The Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst has now reported that both Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans have been passed fit and are in the travelling squad.

“Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans both passed fit and in the MUFC squad tonight. Amad also back after suspension,” the reporter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Frenchman had to be substituted in the game against Brentford and it was felt that the World Cup winner might join his aforementioned teammates on the sidelines.

Evans’ return is another good news as the Northern Irishman has arguably been one of the standout players this campaign.

The manager had indicated that both had joined training and this will come as a boost ahead of the game against the Blues with Liverpool to follow next.

Harry Maguire had also resumed training a couple of days ago and could be in the starting line-up alongside Varane with Evans on the bench.

Amad also back

Academy graduate Willy Kambwala is another who can slot in at the back and has impressed whenever given the chance.

Thankfully for Ten Hag, the full-back crisis has resolved itself with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both fit and can play on either side even though the former Crystal Palace man is much more comfortable on the right.

Another addition to the matchday squad is Amad Diallo, who served a suspension for the game against Brentford due to his red card against Liverpool in the FA Cup for removing his shirt while celebrating that last-minute winner.

Against the Bees, the wingers were dire and considering Amad’s exploits, he deserves more minutes against Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

With Chelsea languishing in 12th with only one win in their last four league games, this is a huge chance for the Red Devils to secure a win and keep alive their Champions League hopes.