Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans both suffer injury after medical team passed them fit for Chelsea game



Manchester United’s concentration levels at the death came undone once again as they succumbed to a dramatic 4-3 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in their Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

Despite falling two goals behind, the Red Devils battled back to lead 3-2 and were leading till the ninth minute of stoppage time when it all came undone.

Cole Palmer got a hat-trick and condemned the 20-time English league champions to their 12th league defeat of the season, the joint most number of games they have lost in Premier League history.

Erik ten Hag’s chaos ball will once again be blamed as the visitors failed to control the game with the players unable to hold on to the ball when it matters.

Injury woes worsen

Sir Jim Ratcliffe was in attendance and his decision regarding the manager’s future seems to be becoming clearer and clearer by the day.

In even worse news, Raphael Varane was seen struggling in the first-half and did not emerge for the second 45 minutes with Jonny Evans replacing him.

The Northern Irishman lasted less than 20 minutes with academy graduate Willy Kambwala coming on to replace him. Both the World Cup winner and the veteran were passed fit for the game.

When asked about the duo post-match, the manager was quoted as saying, “I can’t say in this moment,” regarding their availability moving forward.

Medical team has been so poor

The medical department have done a shoddy job this term and if both join Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof on the sidelines for the long term, then Ten Hag will only have the academy youngster and former skipper Harry Maguire for the upcoming game against Liverpool.

They had failed to spot Casemiro’s injury recently and apart from a managerial change and personnel changes, a complete overhaul of the medical department is also needed with the team suffering over 50 separate cases of injury this campaign.

After what happened in the FA Cup quarterfinal and with the the Merseysiders being in the title race, things could get ugly for the team from Old Trafford on Sunday.

The defence has been poor all season with the team conceding three or more goals for the third time this month and this could prove to be a killer blow in United’s attempts at snatching an unlikely Champions League spot for next season.