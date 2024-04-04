RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo open to joining the Premier League this summer amidst Manchester United links

Manchester United are expecting a busy summer with INEOS leading them into thier first transfer window in control of the sporting structure at the club.

Major changes are predicted with the first team squad in desperate need of a shake up.

RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo has been one of the names linked with joining United and ESPN journalist Rodrigo Faez feels a deal may be on the horizon.

As reported by Give Me Sport, Faez has opened the door on a potential switch claiming the player “likes Manchester and the English lifestyle”.

Faez did admit there will be other clubs in the race for his signature but believes the Spaniard would suit the English game.

“It will depend on Barcelona and other linked clubs, but I think he is more fit for the Premier League game style than La Liga,” he said.

Olmo has caught the eye over the recent years with his creativity and eye for goal earning him admirers across the continent.

The Spanish international started the season with a bang, firing a hat trick past Bayern Munich in the German Super Cup before notching in his first two league games.

A couple of injuries derailed the start to his season but he is working himself back up to full speed and has started Leipzig’s last 10 games, managing a goal and three assists.

United are certainly in need of some further flair in attacking areas having been comfortably the lowest scorers in the top half of the Premier League for the majority of the campaign.

The 25-year-old reportedly has a £52 million release clause that will become active this summer with his current contract at Leipzig running to 2027.

The length of the contract means the Germans are in no rush to sell their star man and it’s likely the release clause will need to be met for him to move on.

It remains to be seen whether United make and official move for Olmo but he would certainly represent a statement signing for INEOS should the decide he is their man.