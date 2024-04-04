Sporting Lisbon’s Morten Hjulmand distances himself from exit speculation amid Man United links



Sporting Lisbon midfielder and reported Manchester United target Morten Hjulmand has played down suggestions that he’s on his way out of the club even as he continues to be strongly liked with a move to Manchester United.

The midfield is an area of the pitch INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe could look to strengthen ahead of the summer transfer window.

This need is likely to become more urgent if Casemiro leaves. INEOS are understood to be keen on offloading the Brazilian’s wages from United’s books. The five-time Champions League winner has been linked with a switch to the Saudi Pro League and there is a real chance he could depart Old Trafford at the end of the campaign.

Should he leave, United will almost certainly need to replace him to ensure the team is not left short in a crucial position. This is where Hjulmand comes in.

Like Casemiro, Hjulmand is naturally a defensive-minded midfielder. He however still contributes offensively and has three goals and two assists to his name in 24 Liga NOS appearances.

Earlier this year in January, it was suggested that United approached Sporting Lisbon and opened formal talks with them over a potential switch for the Denmark international.

It’s believed that before that, in the January transfer window, the Red Devils proposed a swap deal to Sporting that would have seen Facundo Pellistri go the other way with Hjulmand arriving at Old Trafford. Needless to say, this offer was rejected by Ruben Amorim’s side.

United are not the only Premier League club chasing the player. Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with an interest in him.

He spoke to Portuguese publication Betano (via Metro) and opened up about his future and the constant rumours of a transfer to clubs like United.

The 24-year-old said, “Estadio Jose Alvalade is a very special place to play. I feel at home.”

“I knew the importance of the club in Portugal, and also in Europe, as Sporting has played in the Champions League and the Europa League many times.”

“But it was after watching the first game, and after arriving here at the club, that I realised the importance of the club in Portugal.”

When quizzed about whether he made the right decision to join Sporting from Serie A outfit Lecce, he responded, “It was the right step and I’m very happy to be here.”

Hjulmand has been capped five times by Denmark and is likely to be part of the nation’s team for the summer’s Euro 2024 tournament alongside United duo Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen.

Based on his comments, United may have to look elsewhere to land the perfect alternative to Casemiro.