A multitude of factors contributing to potentially save Erik ten Hag’s job at Manchester United



Manchester United continue to find new lows every week in a season of attrition and underperformance so the defeat against Chelsea, while the manner of it was heartbreaking, hardly broke the pattern.

The spotlight is firmly fixed on Erik ten Hag again as the credit from the win against Liverpool in the FA Cup has been quickly used up by two atrocious displays following that game.

The Athletic report, however, that a multitude of factors are contributing to potentially saving his job at United despite outside noise reaching a fever pitch.

Injury issues as well as the first season’s “overperformance” are seen as mitigating factors to the current situation, while the upheaval above him in contributing to United in a standstill until the structure is finalised.

INEOS want to empower Dan Ashworth and Omar Berrada with the decision-making on any managerial changes so until their appointment is clear, any decision on Ten Hag could wait.

Both Berrada and Ashworth are on gardening leave and the latter, especially, is stuck between two clubs trying to negotiate his exit.

Furthermore, there is a feeling that considering Ten Hag’s best work at Ajax came with a proper structure in place around him, he needs to be given a chance in a similar environment at Old Trafford.

The report states that due diligence is being done on potential replacements but no talks have taken place with any candidate.

There is doubt over Gareth Southgate’s ability to transition to club management while INEOS favourite Graham Potter remains on the radar.

An important development being reported is that Champions League qualification this season is no longer seen as necessary for Ten Hag to secure his stay.

The softening of this stance can potentially be seen as a sign that INEOS are more and more open to keeping Ten Hag for now since Europe is pretty much out of sight after the last two results.

In the meantime, Sir Dave Brailsford continues to conduct an audit of the club processes, having an open door policy to get the thoughts of people at the club, although attempts to undermine Ten Hag are brushed away, another sign of the new owners’ trust in the Dutchman.

Notably, the report states that despite this season, Ten Hag stock in world football remains high, especially with jobs at Bayern Munich and Barcelona coming up.

His time at Bayern Munich II when Pep Guardiola was first-team manager makes him a natural candidate for the role while Barcelona can take a look at him as well since a manager’s displays at a dysfunctional United are no longer considered a judgement on his ability.

All these signs point to this marriage of convenience lasting a bit longer than was expected as the results continue to tumble.

It is impossible to say if this decision will age well, but fans can at least take solace from the fact that finally, after 17 years, people with the club’s best interests at heart are taking the decision, whatever it might be.