Diogo Dalot endures a night to forget as Manchester United crumble late on against Chelsea



Manchester United once again let their lead slip in added time, succumbing 4-3 to Chelsea in their Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The visitors were leading 3-2 till the ninth minute of added time, before Diogo Dalot conceded a penalty which Cole Palmer slotted in to equalise.

It was a soft penalty which VAR should have overturned but by the time the penalty was scored, the Portugal international seemed his lose his head.

Then from another poor piece of play from the Portuguese, the Blues earned a corner and scored through the same player to grab all three points.

The full-back started on the left for the game after Aaron Wan-Bissaka had started in that position for the last couple of games.

Dalot’s poor game

This positional rotation did not work this time around with the former Manchester City star getting the better of the former Porto man throughout the 90 minutes.

Dalot won only 41 percent of his duels on the night and lost possession 11 times. He also gave away five fouls.

Usually a good passer, the 25-year-old was far from secure as he finished the game with 30 of 37 passes finding a teammate with a passing accuracy rate of 81 percent.

None of his long balls found their intended target but Dalot did pick up an assist for Bruno Fernandes’ equaliser but it was his defending that let the team down.

He was rated the lowest among all United players by Sofascore, who gave him a 6.2. Dalot has arguably been one of the better performers this season but remains error-prone defensively.

Both Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans hobbled off and with their in-form defender having a nightmare, this is bad news for Ten Hag ahead of the Liverpool game on Sunday.

EtH in trouble

Erik ten Hag’s chaos ball once again failed to work with the hosts having the freedom of the entire midfield to counter through time and again.

The Blues had 28 shots, and the manager had indicated he does not care too much about this statistic and it indeed is concerning to say the least.

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe in attendance, United let their lead slip again and after what transpired against Brentford, this was the worst possible way to end the game.

INEOS were reportedly not impressed with Ten Hag’s style of play last weekend and both parties seem to be heading towards a summer split.