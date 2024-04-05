Facundo Pellistri impresses in yet another defeat for hapless Granada

Facundo Pellistri and Granada suffered yet another loss despite dominating against Valencia on Thursday night.

The Andalusians had 13 shots on goal to Valencia’s six and enjoyed an impressive 58% of the ball. However, they failed to take their early chances and the side from the Mestalla punished them in the 77th minute of play when Andre Almeida fired in from the edge of the box to give the ‘Che victory.

The Uruguay international was heavily involved in the first half when his side were on top from an attacking perspective.

His first major involvement arrived in the 18th minute when he dribbled past three players on the right wing and laid the ball off to Gerard Gumbau, whose thunderbolt of a strike cannoned off the top of the crossbar.

The United player would be involved shortly after in the 27th minute when he combined with his teammates cleverly down the right hand side again and eventually cut inside on his weaker left foot but the shot was straight down the throat of Valencia’s keeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Sofascore gave the winger a rating of 6.8 for his night’s work and he played the full 90 minutes as his side searched in vain for an equaliser.

As mentioned previously, the 22 year old was well involved and had 50 touches of the ball.

He was accurate with his passing as he made 21 of his 26 attempts, at a success rate of 81%. His passing was also purposeful as he was able to contribute three key passes during the game. The winger then had the aforementioned shot on target and had another effort blocked by the Valencian defence.

Pellistri was not so effective with his crossing however as only 25% of his crosses met their intended target. He probably lost the ball more than he should as he was dispossessed 16 times but being a winger who runs at people, losing the ball is always a risk of that style of play, as he tries to make things happen for his side.

He was also able to contribute defensively, making two tackles in the match.

Next up for Pellistri and Granada is another home match against Alaves on Sunday 19th April. However with their terrible goal difference, the southern Spanish side are effectively 15 points from safety with only 24 left to play for.

Barring a major miracle, los Nazaríes look to be staring down the barrel of relegation once more.