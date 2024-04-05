“Goal-orientated” Rasmus Hojlund says playing for “legendary” Man United was a childhood dream



Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has admitted that it was always a childhood dream of his to line up for the club.

United forked out a hefty £72m last summer to sign Hojlund from Serie A giants Atalanta.

Despite being prolific in the Champions League where he managed to bag an impressive five goals before the club’s elimination from the competition, Hojlund struggled to break his duck in the Premier League.

The Dane needed until Boxing Day to finally open his goalscoring account in England’s top flight. He scored the winning goal during United’s incredible 3-2 comeback win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Hojlund’s 2024 started out like a fairytale. He scored seven goals in six matches at the start of the year and set a new record to become the youngest-ever player to score in six consecutive Premier League matches.

His exploits earned him the league’s February Player of the Month award.

Hojlund’s red-hot streak was unfortunately interrupted by an injury, which led to him missing a number of games for his side.

The 21-year-old has plundered 13 goals and two assists in 33 appearances across all competitions this term.

The United n.o 11 spoke to TNT Sports and admitted that he always dreamed of playing for the 20-time English champions – an objective that he included in a “to-do” list that he penned as a 10-year-old, which is still on display at his parents’ house in his native Denmark.

Hojlund said, “I’m very goal-orientated. I put some goals [down] when I was around 10 that I wanted to achieve in my football career.”

“It was getting my first pro contract and then playing first team football and then get to the national team and now the last one was to play for Manchester United one day, which I’ve also achieved now.” He remarked about the to-do list, “It’s still in the frame back home in my old room in Denmark, in my parents’ house.”

Hojlund was asked about what initially attracted him to United and why he wanted to play for them. He replied, “United has always been probably the biggest club in Denmark as well. It has a huge fan base there and it’s a special club, what it stands for, how much the club has achieved, how legendary it is.”

“All the things combined made my father a fan and me as well.”

He reflected back on his first Old Trafford goal, which came in a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Galatasaray. He scored a brace on that occasion but it eventually wasn’t enough for Erik ten Hag and his players.

The talisman explained that that match will forever remain special to him although he’s still disappointed with the final result.