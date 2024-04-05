INEOS look to offload three Manchester United players to OGC Nice

INEOS are currently plotting how to maximise the advantages of owning both Manchester United and Nice in preparation for the summer window.

The Red Devils have already been linked to a few players from the Ligue 1 side over the past few months.

The clearest example of that is centre back, Jean-Clair Todibo who has been seen as a target for United since last summer. Khephren Thuram has also been touted as a player the club could bring in to bolster the midfield, while just this week the Old Trafford side were said to have opened talks for left back, Melvin Bard.

The idea that the two clubs could work together has been suggested by different sources but HITC have confirmed that they are certain this is the case.

“Now sources have confirmed to HITC that conversations have taken place at the highest levels within INEOS about the prospects of players moving to England”.

Erik ten Hag’s side do want to bring in a midfielder this summer but the recruitment of one is more connected to sales than other positions due to the bloated nature of excess players in this area of the squad.

HTIC interestingly state, “whilst INEOS have discussed who could arrive from France, they have also looked at the possibility of players moving the other way and indeed both Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek have been mentioned in conversations”.

Both players have been linked away from Old Trafford as Van de Beek’s loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt has been a disaster and Eriksen has barely featured in 2024 and is naturally unhappy with his lack of playing time.

It is also touted that “one deal Nice are looking at is the possibility of bringing Anthony Martial back to France. They are considering offering him the chance of a move back to Ligue 1 – but 28-year-old does have a host of options emerging”.

Another intriguing dynamic of a potential partnership between the two sides could be a trusted loan partner as the Red Devils have struggled massively over the years to find appropriate homes for their loanees with the successes of Amad Diallo at Sunderland and Will Fish at Hibernian being the exceptions to the rule.

“It is believed that United do see Nice as a possibility to hone some of their top emerging talent – but INEOS do insist that no deals would be forced on either club as their own independence is important despite being under the same ownership umbrella, and that is important given that could be expanded in the coming years”.

It will certainly be an interesting topic for United fans to follow as the summer window approaches. Much has been made of the potential negativity of INEOS’ ownership of both clubs such as the potential ineligibility of one of the teams to play in Europe due to their respective league positions. However, the concept of a transfer partnership is certainly an aspect that could be very fruitful for both sides.