“It’s difficult to take”: Bruno Fernandes reacts after Man United’s devastating loss to Chelsea



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has insisted that the club’s heartbreaking 4-3 loss to Chelsea has proven to be very difficult to come to terms with.

United were beaten in dramatic fashion by the Blues at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino’s men raced to an early two-goal lead via Connor Gallagher and Cole Palmer.

However, United fought back and restored parity before the break. Alejandro Garnacho was the quickest to pounce on a poor pass from Moises Caicedo before running at the Chelsea goal and putting the ball into the back of the net. Bruno Fernandes’ headed finish in the 39th minute levelled the score at 2-2 and set the stage for United to stage a brilliant turnaround.

In the 67th minute, the Red Devils got their third of the night through Garnacho, who got on the end of a sublime cross from Antony.

United were cruising and seemed to be headed for all three points until all hell broke loose in added time. Diogo Dalot lost his balance and brought down Noni Madueke with him inside the box. The referee awarded Chelsea a penalty in the 100th minute and Palmer made no mistake from the spot-kick. A minute later, Palmer found himself with acres of space inside the box from a corner set-piece routine. The England international fired a shot which took a wicked deflection and gave Andre Onana no chance of keeping it out.

It was a cruel end to the game for United players and the fans, who were on the brink of securing a win away to a top rival.

The 20-time English champions were leading at 99 minutes and 17 seconds, the latest a side have ever led in a Premier League match and gone on to lose.

After the final whistle, Fernandes spoke to TNT Sport (via BBC) and said, “We had the game in our hands and we gave it away.”

“It’s frustrating. It’s difficult to take. We had good control in the last few minutes. But they got two chances and scored two goals.”

“From the corner we have to be much quicker. We knew beforehand they take corners and throw-ins quickly.”

Interestingly, Fernandes seemed to disagree with Ten Hag on a crucial aspect of the team’s play – the number of shots United have conceded.

United have now conceded 200 shots in 10 Premier League matches in 2024. In total this term, the Reds have faced 500 shots.

The club conceded 28 shots alone vs. Chelsea.

Last weekend, Ten Hag was asked about this worrying trend and he simply dismissed it. The Dutchman unbelievably claimed that as long as United score goals, he has no issue with the number of shots faced.

The 54-year-old coach was once again asked about this issue after the Chelsea game. He said, “It is ridiculous. We showed we were fourth ranking goals in conceding and everyone is talking to each other after, we are good and we have good defending as a team and a good goalkeeper so I cannot do nothing.”

Fernandes however took a completely different view from his manager and admitted that it’s indeed a big problem that is hindering United.

The Portugal international remarked, “In the last games we’ve conceded too many shots. It’s about defending your box.”

Up next for Fernandes and his teammates is the daunting task of facing table leaders Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Looking ahead to the game, the playmaker relayed, “It’s a big game [on Sunday against Liverpool]. I don’t need to say anything [to his teammates].”

He explained that it would be a problem if he needed to spell out to his colleagues why the Liverpool fixture is a massively important meeting.