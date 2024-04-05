John Murtough to leave Man United but Darren Fletcher will stay

John Murtough is set to leave Manchester United as part of the INEOS overhaul, but Darren Fletcher will stay.

The much-maligned Murtough was appointed United’s first director of football but oversaw some calamitous negotiations, overpaying for incoming transfers, under-achieving on sales, overpaying on salaries and dithering over loans.

Although it has been known for some time that the Red Devils were set to appoint a new sporting director, with Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth the intended successor, reports had stated Murtough would be moved sideways rather than let go.

However, that now seems to have changed as “all parties now accept a clean separation makes most sense,” The Athletic‘s Laurie Whitwell writes.

“Murtough’s exit should be confirmed once hires on the structural side are formalised. In the meantime, he will continue his work.”

The shadowy figure of Murtough was never popular with the fans although he had a reputation of being very well liked and respected by his colleagues.

Whitwell goes on to confirm the club’s intention to bring in Jason Wilcox from Southampton as technical director, the role currently occupied by former player and Fergie favourite, Darren Fletcher.

“He is expected to engage daily with the United manager and provide a link to the hierarchy. He will also be a bridge between the youth setup and the first team, tapping into work he did as academy director at Manchester City.”

The reporter believes United expect the deal to be agreed soon, but Fletcher, unlike Murtough, is expected to stay at the club, with a “recalibration of responsibilities and a new job title”.

Given that nobody, at times it felt even Darren, understood what his old responsibilities were, “recalibration” is a very polite term for what is likely to happen.

With the director of football and technical director roles full, it is unclear what would be left for Fletcher to do. Perhaps a role within the academy would suit an intelligent man who came through that route himself and is often credited by young stars for helping them transition into the first team environment.

Meanwhile, the role of head coach is very much under review after Erik ten Hag’s season from hell. More on that story here.

