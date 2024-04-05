Man United plot appointment of chief business officer to spearhead club’s commercial operations



Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s shake-up at Manchester United is still ongoing and has reportedly been extended to include the appointment of a chief business officer.

Six weeks ago, Ratcliffe completed his partial 27.7% investment into United.

Since then, the INEOS billionaire and his associates have been hard at work to implement a “best-in-class” football structure that will lead United into the new era.

Already, United managed to successfully convince former Manchester City executive Omar Berrada to switch allegiances and join Ratcliffe’s project. Berrada is set to become United’s next CEO and Richard Arnold’s long-term successor.

United are also pursuing Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox from Newcastle and Southampton respectively. Ashworth has been tipped to assume a maiden sporting director role at Old Trafford while Wilcox is on track to become the club’s technical director.

The Red Devils have however been left frustrated in their efforts to bring in Ashworth and Wilcox as Newcastle and Southampton have dug in their heels and are refusing to compromise over compensation packages – a state of affairs that could delay their arrivals at United until 2025.

Meanwhile, according to The Athletic, Ratcliffe and INEOS are pressing on with their ambitious plans to add industry-leading figures in other key positions.

The newspaper reveals that the 20-time English champions have set their sights on appointing a chief business officer who will have a lot of influence at the club.

“Manchester United want to recruit a chief business officer to report into their incoming chief executive Omar Berrada.”

“United are scouring the market for someone to come in and lead business operations, which would see them oversee the club’s revenue-generating departments.”

“This means their remit would include all commercial-related activity, such as sponsorships and e-commerce.”

The Athletic explains that whoever is recruited in this capacity will “sit alongside Ashworth” – this means that the chief business officer will be on the same rank as Ashworth and both will work under Berrada.

Unsurprisingly, Berrada – who is currently on gardening leave and will join United in the summer – is expected to have a big say on who fills the chief business officer vacancy.