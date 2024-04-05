Manchester United interested in Real Madrid left back Ferland Mendy

Manchester United have been linked to Real Madrid left back Ferland Mendy.

The side from Old Trafford’s horrendous defensive performances of late were comically laid bare last night as they conspired to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory by conceding goals in the 110th and 111th minute of play.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana had faced the third most shots in the Premier League after the defeat to Brentford and no team in the division had let up more shots on goal than United in 2024. Worryingly the manager, Erik ten Hag, does not seem too concerned by the issue and once again last night, bristled when the issue was brought up by his interviewer for TNT Sports.

One of the reasons behind the defensive woes has been the kaleidoscope of players that have had to play in the defence as Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane were two more casualties from last night’s game, meaning realistically only Harry Maguire, himself just back from fitness problems and Willy Kambwala will be fit to face Liverpool this Sunday.

Left back has also been a massive issue with Tyrell Malacia missing the entire season and Luke Shaw being limited to just 15 matches.

As a result, it has been stated by Fabrizio Romano that United will definitely pursue a left back this summer and in this context, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, have claimed that the Red Devils will pursue Real Madrid full back, Mendy.

The outlet states that “Manchester United and Chelsea want the full-back, without forgetting Bayern Munich and in Italy, he has been linked with Milan”.

The reasons behind a move are two-fold.

Firstly, with Madrid’s expected move for Alphonso Davies this summer, he would be expected to take over as the club’s starting left back.

Secondly, with his contract expiring next summer, this is the last year the team from the Spanish capital could get any sort of financial compensation for losing him.

However it is mentioned that Madrid boss, Carlo Ancelotti, wants the player to continue and has labelled the player as “the best defensive fullback in the world”.

The 28 year old has been a crucial cog in the Real Madrid machine this season, playing 29 games in all competitions and his presence has seen the team only concede 20 goals in 30 league games. The stuff of fantasy at Old Trafford these days.

Mendy has also been previously linked to the Red Devils in the spring of last year but no deal materialised for him over the summer.

If the player is available on a cheap deal due to his contract situation, at 28 he has loads of experience at a top club but still has a few good years left in him. It is clear that United need all the help they can get defensively so the addition of the left back would probably be a smart move by INEOS, if it should come to pass.