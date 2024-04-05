Manchester United make history with dramatic late collapse

Manchester United have made history numerous times over the years and the culture of scoring late winners is ingrained into the club.

Even in this incredibly testing year, the club has managed to secure dramatic last-minute victories against Brentford, Aston Villa, Wolves and Liverpool.

However, unlike previous years, this version of United have also developed the undesirable quality of losing numerous late goals. This can happen to any team but the sheer number of times it occurs against the Red Devils is concerning.

Despite a poor team performance, Mason Mount thought his first goal donning the famous Red Devil badge would give his side a much needed three points against Brentford.

But, United being United, they managed to concede in the 99th minute to a Kristoffer Ajer strike.

Most teams would have learned their lesson, but not Erik ten Hag’s side.

After completing a spirited comeback last night against Chelsea, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead, the Old Trafford side were running down the clock with professionalism in added time.

However one of the many problems with Ten Hag’s chaotic transition style is that the players are often exhausted by some point in the second half and a weary Diogo Dalot could do nothing but fall into the fresh Chelsea winger Noni Madueke to concede a penalty.

Incredibly, United were still winning after 99 minutes and 17 seconds and the rest, as they say, is history.

99:17 – Manchester United were leading in this game at 99:17, the latest a side has ever led in a Premier League match they’ve gone on to lose. Collapse. pic.twitter.com/1DKFpBEmbG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 4, 2024

Once Cole Palmer slotted in his second penalty of the game to make it 3-3, the real chaos ensued.

United attacked right from the off with Diogo Dalot running at the Chelsea defence, only for the ball to be cleared and as has been so typical of the Red Devils this year, an ocean of space behind the midfield was to be found.

A rapid counter and deflected shot gave Chelsea a corner. For some reason, nobody in the beleaguered United defence bothered to close down the Blues’ dangerman, and Palmer fired home the winner with a large slice of luck, as the ball cannoned in off Scott McTominay, past a helpless Andre Onana.

Palmer ran off celebrating, Stamford Bridge went wild and United players sank to their feet.

No club in the history of Premier League football has managed to lose a game after being in the lead so late into injury time. It is hard to see anybody ever beating it.

INEOS have much to fix at United, ranging from too many underperforming players to a broken medical department. However, one of the largest areas of concern must be the team’s feeble mentality that wilts any time they are put under any real form of pressure.

Until this is put right, nothing will really ever change.

Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

