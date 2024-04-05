Michael Owen makes surprising claim that Marcus Rashford must start for England this summer

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been backed to start for England at the Euros this summer by pundit Michael Owen.

This time last year, most would have agreed, but a poor season for the Englishman has meant that Owen’s view is very much in the minority.

In fact, some pundits such as Alan Shearer have even suggested that the 26 year old would be lucky to make the squad never mind start.

With a wonder strike against Manchester City and a late cup equaliser versus Liverpool, it looked like Rashford had possibly turned a corner last month.

However, the striker was barely used during England’s two friendly fixtures at the end of the month and put in a horrific showing versus Brentford last Saturday, which resulted in him being dropped to the bench for last night’s chaotic defeat to Chelsea.

However, Michael Owen has put forward the case that in spite of his poor form, the forward possesses something no other English attacker has.

Speaking to Instant Casinos (via DAZN), the former United forward stated, “If we don’t have someone like Rashford, then I don’t think we have masses and masses of pace to frighten the life out of anyone,” Owen said. “I think when you have a combination of the likes of [Jude] Bellingham, [Phil] Foden and [Bukayo] Saka and then you have the raw pace of Rashford, teams won’t know whether they are coming or going”.

“You won’t be able to defend for pace or against pockets. To defend against pockets you have got to play a couple of tight lines, which then gives space in behind unless you’re playing very very deep and then you’re just going to be playing into England’s hands in many ways.

“So it’s lovely to have a combination of pace and skill and I think with Rashford in there we certainly tick a massive box of having pace. Alternatives, who have we got? If we play two sixes then it takes away one of our top players and I think it’s overkill”.

Owen then claimed that his front six for the tournament would be “Rashford on the left and keeping an eye on Cole Palmer. So Saka on the right, Foden as the 10, Rashford on the left with [Harry] Kane up front and Bellingham and [Declan] Rice in midfield”.

Even Rashford’s biggest fan would struggle to justify that the much-maligned forward deserves a starting place for England with all their attacking depth, as even his place at United is very much under threat.

In fact, Rio Ferdinand has even questioned whether it would be better for the striker to just part ways with the club this summer to start a new chapter in his career elsewhere.

In the forward’s defence, he is probably worth taking to Euro 24 as a backup option on the bench as his pace will always be useful against tired defenders and even during this insipid season, he has still proven he can produce the odd moment of magic which tournament wins are often based on.

