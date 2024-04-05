Rio Ferdinand blasts Manchester United’s concentration levels

Manchester United blew a two goal lead in the final four minutes of extra time to lose 4-3 at Stamford Bridge.

In an error strewn performance from both teams, the reckless theme of the match continued right up until the final second of play as Cole Palmer sealed his hat-trick with an unfortunate deflected shot.

The Red Devils have now lost 12 Premier League games and their hopes of Champions League football next year seem all but extinguished.

Speaking to TNT sports, United legend Rio Ferdinand gave a scathing review of his former side’s concentration in key moments.

The Champions League winner described himself as “devastated” at the end of the game and said that he felt every emotion during the match.

Commenting on Diogo Dalot’s foul that gave away the late penalty that allowed Chelsea to equalise he lamented, “the magnitude in the moment of the game you cannot afford to do that”.

The pundit also focused his blame on the team as a whole stating, “concentration is an issue and they have to sort it out. The 90 minutes came and I didn’t see Chelsea scoring”.

“You cannot have excuses at this level. The set-piece goal is a killer and I am sure there will be an inquest in that training room”.

“In the midst of madness and chaos you need people to take charge. No one even notices Cole Palmer, this is the dangerman”.

Ferdinand then went on to praise Chelsea substitute Noni Madueke for “changing the game” by injecting energy and winning the penalty that brought Chelsea’s equaliser.

United now must pick themselves for the visit of arch rivals Liverpool.

The wave of positivity from the outstanding FA Cup victory against the Merseysiders just a few weeks ago has been washed away by two shambolic performances in West London in the space of six days.

If manager Erik ten Hag has any desire to keep his job, he will need a big performance from his team on Sunday. Truthfully, even that is unlikely to be enough.

