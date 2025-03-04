Manchester United star Tyrell Malacia gets involved in a half-time spat in PSV defeat

Manchester United loanee Tyrell Malacia was involved in a half-time spat against Go Ahead Eagles.

While Marcus Rashford and Antony are enjoying their loan stints at Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively, Malacia has had an underwhelming start to life in Eindhoven.

Erik ten Hag’s first signing at United was shown the exit door during the winter transfer window after failing to cement his place in Ruben Amorim’s first-team plans.

Malacia’s fitness issues and lack of attacking instincts needed to play as a wing-back made him a peripheral figure under the Portuguese.

PSV Eindhoven decided to bring the ex-Feyenoord star back to the Netherlands, securing his services on loan for the remainder of the season.

However, the 25-year-old has yet to deliver a convincing performance in his opening four appearances for his new side.

Further, his recent outing against the Eagles was a massive disappointment for both him and PSV. The Deventer-based outfit secured a surprise 3-2 win over second-placed PSV, who now find themselves eight points behind league leaders Ajax in the Eredivisie.

Malacia endured a frustrating afternoon, as the PSV backline conceded three goals and the left-back was also handed a yellow card.

The struggle against the Eagles attack also led to a half-time clash, as Malacia was reportedly “fed up” with their striker Victor Edvardsen.

In an interview with De Stentor (via Sport Witness), Edvardsen revealed: “He said I was talking nonsense and irritating.”

“But yes, I said, that’s necessary, because we are the smaller club. The players said all sorts of things to me, but that doesn’t bother me. I fight for every ball.”

PSV’s next encounter is against Arsenal in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16. A promising performance against the Premier League side would certainly help Malacia make some positive headlines and attract the attention of the United faithful.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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