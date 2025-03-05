Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi on Manchester United’s radar ahead of summer window



Given the lack of goals up front and inconsistency out wide, it is easy to figure out that Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is desperate for more firepower up front.

Given Amad’s season-ending injury and Alejandro Garnacho’s poor form, the Portuguese head coach could do with a versatile wide option.

Especially with Marcus Rashford and Antony both likely to depart in the summer. Matheus Cunha has been mentioned as a possible option with the Brazilian capable of slotting in at different positions. But his price could prove prohibitive.

Fichajes have now added Karim Adeyemi’s name to list with the German capable of playing on either flank and even up front on his own.

Adeyemi fits United’s profile

The 23-year-old has struggled with injuries this season but has still managed eight goals and five assists in 17 starts across all competitions.

His goal against Lille in the Champions League Round of 16 on Tuesday was a strike to behold and exactly why he is so highly-rated with Napoli trying their best to secure his signature in January.

His speed, skill and creativity are top-notch and given the club’s poor form in the Bundesliga this season and the likelihood of there being no European football at the Westfalenstadion, Dortmund could be open to his sale.

“Karim Adeyemi could be living out his final months at Borussia Dortmund. The German striker has attracted interest from several top-level teams in Europe, and Manchester United are the best-placed club to sign him.

“His speed, dribbling and ability to make a difference in one-on-one situations make him a highly sought-after profile in the transfer market, which has led to multiple entities closely following his situation.

Dortmund open to selling

“Dortmund are aware that retaining the young talent will not be an easy task. Although his performance has been inconsistent at times this season, he remains a key part of the German team’s scheme. However, the possibility of making a big sale and reinvesting in other reinforcements has led the club to open the door to a possible exit in the next transfer window.

“In England, the Red Devils are looking to boost their attack with dynamic and promising players. Adeyemi fits the profile that the Old Trafford club wants to bring in, and his signing would represent a bet on youth and speed in the attacking front.”

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also chasing the Germany U21 international while Napoli may yet return to the race in the summer.

Adeyemi’s contract is valid until 2027 and he has a market value of €35 million, an affordable solution given the financial reality around Old Trafford.

