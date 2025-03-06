Gary Neville sympathises with Rasmus Hojlund over horrific form

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has claimed that striker Rasmus Hojlund’s confidence is at rock bottom.

The match last Sunday against Fulham was the 18th consecutive game he has not scored in for the club.

His last goals came all the way back in December when he scored a brace against Viktoria Plzen in the Czech Republic.

The Dane was also worryingly shown up by his 17 year old compatriot Chido Obi at the weekend.

Obi replaced Hojlund during the second half against the Cottagers and had 3 big chances in 52 minutes. This contrasted starkly to United’s number nine, who has had 3 big chances in 22 Premier League matches this season.

https://twitter.com/StatmanDave/status/1896285317994549371

Speaking on the Overlap US Neville expressed sympathy for Hojlund and his recent plight.

He claimed, “Hojlund had a really difficult game, it was a worry. That was my biggest takeaway from the game, there’s a lad that now hasn’t scored in 18 games.”

The former defender did admit that he thinks Hojlund has talent and does have physicality but admitted that something is severely wrong with him.

“He’s shot at the moment and he’s really struggling. It’s sad. You could see when he was subbed off, there was almost a relief in the stadium because the fans knew he had to come off.”

The 50 year old pundit did sympathise with him however by stating that he hardly has an inspiring supporting cast alongside him.

Neville lambasted United’s service to him by claiming Joshua Zirkzee and Christian Eriksen were unable to provide for him and the club’s lack of attacking fullbacks also hurt their chances of creating chances for the 22 year old striker.

He also claimed it was a “sad” experience being at Old Trafford and that every team who comes as a visitor seems to have more of a plan and an understanding of how they want to play.

“I went as a fan and it was actually sad being in the stadium. It was really sad because the fans are despondent, they’re down in the dumps.”

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

