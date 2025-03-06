Sekou Kaba seals Manchester United exit to join Cardiff City



Sekou Kaba has officially joined Cardiff City after leaving Manchester United.

The 17 year old’s departure from United was confirmed by the club at the end of the January transfer market but his destination had yet to be revealed.

Kaba will join up with Cardiff’s u21s squad initially after signing a professional contract with the Welsh club.

Speaking on the move, Kaba said “it’s a brilliant club with amazing fans. I can’t wait to get started and I’m very happy to be here. I can’t really describe the feeling, it’s a great day for me and my family. I’m excited to meet my teammates and play in front of the fans.”

“These kind of days are huge. When the opportunity comes, you just have to enjoy the moment. I’m very excited to sign for the club.”

The move ends a four year spell at Manchester United for Kaba after joining from Derby County in 2021.

A part of a triple swoop from Derby, United also signed James Scanlon and Malachi Sharpe at the same time.

While the latter two have excelled in the u18s and u21s, Kaba’s time at United was tougher as he dealt with a series of injuries.

As a result, Kaba only featured for United’s u18s three times but in the limited time he still managed to supply an assist against his former club Derby.

His sole appearance this season for the u18s came as a late cameo against Stoke City’s u18s in a 3-0 win for United but the youngster did feature for the u17s in the Premier League Cup as well.

A versatile forward, Kaba can play through the middle or out wide with his quick and direct running.

The youngster will now hope to kick on at Cardiff and get the consistent run of playing time he never found during his time at United.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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