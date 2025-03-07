Manchester United scouts impressed with Jean-Philippe Mateta, Red Devils plotting summer swoop



Rasmus Hojlund put in yet another dismal performance during Manchester United’s 1-1 draw away from home against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday.

Given Chido Obi was ineligible for the game, the 22-year-old completed the full 90 minutes and yet failed to muster a single effort on goal nor did he even attempt a dribble.

The Dane has now gone 19 games without finding the back of the net and it is clear to see that his confidence is at an all-time low.

Ruben Amorim is desperate for attacking reinforcements in the summer after INEOS failed to sign a forward in January and ideally, the head coach would prefer a reunion with his Sporting protege Viktor Gyokeres.

Amorim desperate for a quality striker

But the Swede wants Champions League football, which is unlikely to be on offer at Old Trafford next season. Victor Osimhen is another target but INEOS would find it hard to match his humongous wage demands.

Which why the club are keeping track of a more cost-effective option and The Sun have revealed that Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta is a genuine target and the Red Devils have been scouting him recently ahead of a potential summer offer.

Feedback from the scouts has been extremely positive with the 27-year-old’s work-rate and physicality seen as the perfect fit for the head coach’s system.

The in-form Frenchman has 15 goals this season, including eight in as many Premier League games in 2025 including a double against Amorim’s side. The player is open to moving to Old Trafford should an offer arrive.

“MANCHESTER United are monitoring Jean-Phillipe Mateta and could make a shock summer swoop for the Crystal Palace striker. United scouts have watched Mateta’s last three Premier League matches.

Mateta is a genuine target

“His mobility and willingness to toil as the arrowhead means Amorim’s scouts believe he would be a prime fit for the manager’s favoured 3-4-3 formation.

“The chance to switch from Selhurst to Old Trafford would appeal to a player who believes he is ready to play on one of the game’s grander stages if the opportunity arrives.”

He had arrived for £11 million back in January 2022 and given his importance to Oliver Glasner’s plans, the Eagles are likely to ask for a considerable amount, with exact details not provided in the report.

Whether INEOS can afford such an outlay remains to be seen. Another cheaper alternative being monitored is Liam Delap of Ipswich Town, who could be available on a cut-price fee should the Tractor Boys get relegated this term.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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