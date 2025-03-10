Ruben Amorim and Christian Eriksen hail classy Lisandro Martinez gesture during 1-1 draw vs. Arsenal



Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim and midfielder Christian Eriksen were full of praise for Lisandro Martinez after the injured defender appeared to support his teammates during Sunday’s meeting with Arsenal.

United and Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw after Bruno Fernandes’ opener was cancelled out by Declan Rice.

Amorim’s men came very close to clinching all three points, with the likes of Joshua Zirkzee, Noussair Mazraoui and Rasmus Hojlund all presented with clear-cut goalscoring opportunities.

Even Fernandes had the chance to win it for his side at the death but the playmaker was thwarted by David Raya, who produced a top save.

Before the match, Amorim revealed that Martinez turned up in the dressing room to support his teammates.

Martinez was ruled out for the rest of the season after sustaining an ACL injury last month. He underwent a successful operation to correct the issue.

Amorim told reporters about the Argentine [as quoted by The Mirror], “If you let him, he can go play today without problem.”

“Because he loves the club, he wants to help the team, he understands the context. Like I said, he’s a great character, he’s really important in the dressing room.”

Eriksen said on MUTV, “We see him often at the training ground obviously, so he’s still one of the boys.”

“And we know what he’s going through with his rehab, and a few other guys.”

“Anyone who comes and supports the games is a good sign. And, yeah, we’re just waiting for everyone to come back really.”

United are back in action on Thursday when they face Real Sociedad in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 fixture.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

