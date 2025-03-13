Three things we learned as Man United storm into Europa League quarter-finals in dominant 4-1 win vs. Real Sociedad



Manchester United beat Real Sociedad 4-1 in the return leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie, to cruise to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Ruben Amorim started Andre Onana in goal with a three-man defence of Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt and Ayden Heaven ahead of him. Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu were deployed in the wing-back roles.

Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro started as United’s deepest-lying midfielders, with Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee as the two number 10s. Rasmus Hojlund was tasked with leading the line.

Here are three things we learned from United’s dominant victory.

United have a serious player in Heaven

After news broke that Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire would be unavailable for the return leg with Sociedad, all indications pointed to Heaven getting his first start for the club and indeed, that came to pass.

He lined up alongside experienced professionals like Mazraoui and De Ligt and didn’t look out of place. He barely put a foot wrong throughout the 90 minutes.

The teenager was a bit shaky at the start but he quickly brushed off any nerves and grew into the game, effectively becoming dominant.

He was solid defensively and played a massive role in keeping the dangerous Take Kubo quiet. Heaven was brilliant in his duels, mostly coming out on top.

Another thing that stuck out from his game was just how comfortable he was in possession. He was calm and composed under pressure, sometimes taking huge risks when playing out from the back. Last weekend, Amorim insisted that Heaven is “too relaxed” and today was further evidence of this.

The former Arsenal youngster also looked to step out from the back and into slightly more advanced positions – a tactic that helped United push up a bit higher.

United have a top talent in Heaven and he certainly appears ready for first-team football. Consider that he cost the club only £1m and the Red Devils seem to have struck gold with him. The sky is the limit for Heaven!

A lot better from the forward players

United’s attacking players have shouldered most of the criticism directed at the team this season—and deservedly so, given their poor performances.

However, against Sociedad, they were a lot better than they’ve been for large parts of the campaign.

Hojlund, who went into the game on a 20-game goal drought, won the penalty from which United restored parity. He also held up the ball well, bringing others into play. The Dane could have got on the score sheet when he connected with a brilliant ball from Zirkzee but he narrowly missed the target. The highlight of his game was the assist for Dalot’s late strike. Additionally, he made a number of good runs.

Hojlund executed the simple things brilliantly and for a struggling striker who is short of confidence, that’s the least you can expect.

Zirkzee put in a man-of-the-match-worthy performance in the middle of the park. He used his body well and was physical. The 23-year-old produced some fine footwork and silky bits of play that left the Old Trafford crowd on their feet.

The Dutchman came close to scoring in the second half but just lacked the finishing touch.

Garnacho was also good, running riot down the right and causing the Sociedad defenders all sorts of problems.

Hopefully, tonight’s attacking performance from the forwards sets the tone for the rest of the season, as United push for Europa League glory and aim to rise in the Premier League standings.

Amorim’s philosophy slowly starting to take shape

United’s performance in the return leg against Sociedad was arguably their most complete one since Amorim’s arrival in November last year.

The Portuguese coach has at times come under criticism for failing to adjust his playing style to suit the stars currently at his disposal but has consistently stuck to his guns and now, it seems like it’s paying dividends.

Alongside the attackers’ improved display, the defenders were rock solid, completely shutting out Sociedad. The wing-backs were outstanding as well—Dorgu was relentless down the left, winning a penalty, drawing several fouls, and delivering multiple dangerous crosses into the box.

Dalot, in addition to getting on the scoresheet, was superb, pushing forward frequently and linking up well with Garnacho.

United delivered a strong performance across both halves, showing promising signs that Amorim’s philosophy is beginning to take shape.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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