Academy Match Report: Manchester United u21s 5-1 West Bromwich Albion u21s



Manchester United u21s hosted West Bromwich Albion at Leigh Sports Village on Friday night in Premier League 2 action.

After losing their last three fixtures in all competitions, which Travis Binnion’s side would have felt was unjust, the young reds looked to get back to winning ways.

Habeeb Ogunneye threatened early with a dangerous ball across the area just four minutes in.

It took until the 19th minute for United to find the net. Tyler Fletcher drove forward before laying off to Bendito Mantato on the right wing, who crossed first time for Biancheri to finish from close range for his 19th goal in all competitions this season.

James Scanlon then netted his 18th of the season just two minutes later.

Godwill Kukonki launched the attack again with a cross-field ball to Sam Murray on the left wing, whose cross found Scanlon ready to pounce inside the area to make it 2-0.

The third goal in quick succession came six minutes later when Biancheri played through Mantato who took on his marker before finishing clinically into the top corner.

The goals kept coming though with Jack Fletcher joining the action. The move started with Tyler Fletcher floating out to the right wing before finding his brother Jack centrally to finish off with his left boot.

The brotherly connection was on show again moments later to make it 5-0 going into the break, with father Darren watching on.

Tyler Fletcher broke to the byline again before cutting back for Jack to notch his second of the night.

With the match already wrapped up the second half was a quieter 45 minutes as United were happy to hold possession as West Brom just looked to concede no more.

The visitors did pull back a consolation effort in the 63rd minute though when they won a penalty which was dispatched by Harry Whitwell.

The three points sees United move up into 6th place in the table with two matches in hand on most of the teams above them. The young reds are now off for the international break and return to action on 31st March when they visit Leeds United.

United: Murdock, Ogunneye (c), Munro, Kukonki (Ngwashi 61), Murray, Kone, T. Fletcher (Rowe 81), J. Fletcher, Mantato (Musa 61), Biancheri, Scanlon (Kamason 81)

Unused subs: Graczyk

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images

