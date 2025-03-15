Lille’s Lucas Chevalier has caught Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim’s eye



Ruben Amorim’s need for a striker and a wingback are pretty well-known at this stage but if budget permits, the Manchester United head coach could do with another elite goalkeeper.

Andre Onana has looked rather shaky at the back, committing huge errors in both the Premier League as well as the Europa League since the Portuguese tactician’s arrival.

Add to it the uncertainty surrounding Altay Bayindir’s future and Tom Heaton’s contract situation and it is clear to see that another shot-stopper is needed at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are looking all across Europe for the perfect fit with the likes of Diogo Costa, Gregor Kobel finding mention while even Championship stars like James Trafford and Aynsley Pears are on the club’s radar.

Chevalier on United’s radar

Givemesport have now revealed that Lille goalie Lucas Chevalier is another name that has caught United’s eye given his fine performances for the French club this season.

The 23-year-old has kept 11 clean sheets in 39 games, making 3.21 saves per game and his current deal ends in two years, thereby raising the possibility of a cut-price summer exit.

The Ligue 1 side would like to earn close to £34 million from his sale especially as the likes of Manchester City, Barcelona, Chelsea and Newcastle have all been linked with him recently.

Can United get the deal over the line?

“Manchester United are considering a summer move for Chevalier, according to GMS sources, after he has grabbed their attention at a time when the long-term future of Andre Onana as their first-choice goalkeeper is being contemplated behind the scenes in response to a string of errors throughout the season.

“Although the Red Devils may have renewed optimism about their chances of being able to seal a deal for the Ligue 1 title-winner thanks to his contract situation, Lille are not prepared to sanction his departure for a cut-price fee and set a valuation of close to £34 million when Barcelona and Manchester City were circling ahead of the winter window.”

The “special” star has earned a call-up to the French national team with his recent displays which goes to show how talented he is.

Chevalier could come in as backup for Onana to add competition for the No 1 jersey if Bayindir leaves but whether he will agree to join as a backup is not clear.

Also, whether the Red Devils can afford such an outlay on the goalkeeping position in the summer remains to be seen.

