Manchester United unlikely to pursue former star Angel Gomes in the summer



Manchester United are unlikely to pursue one of their former stars, Angel Gomes, once the window opens, even though he is available on a free.

Ruben Amorim needs quality midfielders to replace the likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen and given the need to address the lack of goals, INEOS are unlikely to have a huge sum to spend on midfield additions.

Which is why a move for the Lille star made a lot of sense. The Englishman can play all across the midfield and has excelled as a deep-lying playmaker during his time in France.

He can also play as an attacking midfielder and that versatility would have come in handy given the uncertain futures of both Kobbie Mainoo and Mason Mount.

Gomes no longer a target

The “sublime” midfield ace has 20 appearances for the Ligue 1 side this season and has notched two goals and one assist and his impressive performances saw him finally break into the England national team set-up this season.

But Football Insider have revealed that the Red Devils do not have the Carrington graduate on their radar and will instead focus on other players.

“Man United will not pursue a move for midfielder Angel Gomes in the summer window, sources have told Football Insider.

“The Red Devils do not have the Lille star, who is out of contract and available on a free transfer in June, on their radar ahead of the off-season.”

The 24-year-old has made his United debut under Jose Mourinho and made a total of 10 appearances for the first team before leaving for France back in 2020.

Remains in demand

Gomes had revealed recently in an interview that he was interested in a return to Manchester should an opportunity come calling.

The England international has plenty of other suitors, both in the Premier League and abroad, and he will be heavily in demand come the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are the clubs who are pushing to win the race and London-born star could see either as a good fit.

United have Adam Wharton and Hayden Hackney among other midfield stars on their radar and it will be interesting to see who the club ultimately land in the summer.

