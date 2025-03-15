Match Report: Liverpool Women 3-1 Man United Women

Manchester United Women were defeated 3-1 at Anfield by Liverpool to all but end their slim title hopes in the Women’s Super League.

United started well and good pressing by Celin Bizet led to her intercepting a stray Liverpool pass and she bore down on goal and unleashed a powerful effort that was well tipped away by the home keeper, Rachael Laws.

The away side continued their bright start and an unmarked Gabby George headed directly at the Liverpool keeper from a corner kick.

Laws was equal to everything United threw at her as Grace Clinton expertly spun on the edge of the area and her fierce shot was beaten away by the in-form keeper once more.

Liverpool finally ventured forward and in the 42nd minute they got their reward. Olivia Smith ran down the right wing beating numerous United players before firing underneath Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

It was a poor effort for the United keeper to concede as she has been in such imperious form this season.

The home side had their tail up and Cornelia Kapocs ran at the United defence on the counter and cut in to unleash a powerful effort that was well parried by Tullis-Joyce.

United were then sucker-punched when Liverpool grabbed their second of the evening.

Midfielder Sam Kerr was given too much time to meander into the United box and she picked out Fuka Nagano, who whipped the ball into the far corner with an excellent first time strike giving United’s American keeper no chance this time.

The half-time whistle blew and despite United’s early pressure, it was their great rivals who went in leading.

United pressed for an equaliser but found little luck and disaster struck as Jayde Riviere was judged to bring down Alejandra Bernabé in the box.

Smith stepped up to the spot and sent Tullis-Joyce the wrong way to firmly put Liverpool in control of the match.

United carved out a chance later in the half when good work from substitute Melvine Malard down the left hand side resulted in a ball across goal that was struck by fellow sub Hinata Miyazawa. Sadly, the ball was right at Laws.

The away side finally got some sort of reward when Maya Le Tissier broke through the Liverpool midfield and slotted the ball past Laws to give United late hope and make it 3-1.

There was to be no comeback however and the Red Devils lost their first game of 2025 and fall to third place, eight points behind leaders Chelsea.

United will next be in action when they travel to face Aston Villa on Sunday 23rd March, where they will be hoping to bounce back with a victory to keep up their dreams of Champions League qualification for the first time in their history.

Featured image Jess Hornby via Getty Images

