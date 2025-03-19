Government “really keen to crack on” with new Man United stadium

Manchester United’s plans for a new 100,000-capacity stadium received a huge boost with the UK Government revealed to be “really keen to crack on” with the project.

The ambitious plot to build what would be the UK’s biggest stadium was unveiled earlier this month, and the UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy has confirmed the scheme has government backing.

Speaking to Sky Sports, she said: “It’s a moving feast at the moment, but we are impatient to get the economy growing again and get projects like this off the ground. We’re not wasting a minute.

“The Chancellor, Business Secretary and I have been in discussions and we’re really keen to crack on.

“Manchester United have to make their own plans and satisfy their own investors. What we have to do as a Government is maximise the benefits of projects like these for the communities that they serve. That’s why we are working with the Mayor of Greater Manchester and others. But we’re really confident we can do that.”

The man in that position, Andy Burnham, revealed that no public money would be used to build the stadium which is expected to cost up to £2bn.

The project seems at odds with the club’s £1bn debt and fraught relationship with PSR, but investment in infrastructure is not counted under those rules – how it squares with the debt is anyone’s guess.

The stadium has been referred to as ‘New Trafford’ in a briefing document, and its distinctive design includes three gigantic masts inspired by the Red Devil’s trident.

Nandy continued that “the exciting thing about this project is not just what it will do for Manchester United but what it will potentially do for the whole area and communities who live there. We are really excited for the project, we’re talking to them about how we can best work together to deliver it.

“We’ve seen it in other parts of the country where if you can build new infrastructure, you are able to open up more opportunities to young people from those communities to come in, play football and use those facilities.

“We have got huge waiting lists in the country for boys and girls who want to get involved in football, not just inspired by the men’s game but by the Lionesses. We’ve been racing to keep up with the facilities that are available.

“But it’s not just that. People will flock in, spend money in local shops, restaurants, cafes and takeaways. There’s a huge knock-on effect for the whole local economy so we’re really excited about the project.”

This will be music to the ears of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who set out his ambition for the ‘Wembley of the North’ on the day it was launched: “If the government really gets behind this scheme, we will build an iconic football stadium.”

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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