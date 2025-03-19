Inter Milan plotting stunning move for ex-Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay

Inter Milan have expressed their interest in signing former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, as per reports.

United took a bold decision to part ways with their academy product last summer, agreeing to sell McTominay to Napoli in a deal worth around £25 million.

McTominay became a dispensable figure at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag following concerns over his technical ability and composure in the middle of the park.

However, at Napoli, Antonio Conte is getting the best out of him by giving him freedom to move higher up the field, allowing him to make use of his goal scoring instincts and exceptional ball-striking ability.

The 28-year-old has managed to score seven goals and four assists in all competitions. Now, his performances at Naples are starting to attract interest from elsewhere.

Inter Milan interested in ex-Manchester United midfielder

According to Fichajes, Inter have set their sights on McTominay in their attempts to strengthen their midfield ahead of next season.

It is claimed that Simone Inzaghi sees the Scotland international as an ideal option for his midfield, owing to his versatility and work ethic.

It is not going to be easy for the Nerazzurri to lure him away from Napoli as his current club consider him a key player in their project.

However, Inter’s interest is strong and they are expected to try to secure a deal in the coming months.

McTominay is enjoying his time under Conte but it remains to be seen how he would react to an approach from Inter, who are in a stronger position than Napoli and have been regularly competing in the Champions League under Inzaghi.

The Serie A outfit have progressed to the quarterfinals of this season’s Champions League and are scheduled to face Bayern Munich after the international break.

Any movement would interest United as they inserted a 10 per cent sell-on clause into the deal with Napoli.

Feature image Francesco Pecoraro via Getty Images

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