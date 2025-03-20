Man United failed to sign Dan Ndoye last summer but Bologna are now asking for only €30 million



Ruben Amorim demands intensity from all his players and Manchester United could be about to go back in for a target who fits the bill perfectly.

Bologna’s Dan Ndoye, who was close to a move to Old Trafford last summer, is reportedly on the radar of top clubs yet again, the only difference being the Serie A side are now open to his departure.

The Swiss ace, who can play out wide as a winger, or as an attacking midfielder and even wing-back, fits in with what the United head coach wants from new signings.

His tireless running and work-rate are huge bonuses and this season, he has added finishing to his armoury with the 24-year-old netting seven goals while providing three assists in 29 starts across all competitions.

Ndoye a perfect fit for Amorim

Bologna are once again on the cusp of Champions League qualification and want around €30 million for the Switzerland international with Napoli and Inter Milan also eyeing the versatile ace.

TuttoSport (via Sport Witness) revealed that the Red Devils already “tried to sign” him last summer only for Bologna sporting director Giovanni Sartari to put up a “wall” around him.

He rejected all advances from the 20-time English league champions as he wanted the Euro 2024 breakout start to remain at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara for one more season.

Now that he has stayed and proven himself, Bologna will not stand in his way should any team come up with the money being demanded.

Bologna open to his sale

Liverpool were mentioned as suitors late last year and given Ndoye fits Amorim’s style to the hilt, it would not be a surprise to see United back in the race.

It must also be remembered that the Nyon-born star has also played for OGC Nice as well as FC Lausanne-Sport, both clubs who fall under the INEOS umbrella.

So it makes sense for the United co-owners to know all about the Switzerland international. The Peoples Person had even relayed how the club’s formal offer was rejected by Bologna.

The player’s agent also spoke of the club’s interest in his client and it will be interesting to see if the 20-time English league champions go back in for the Swiss ace.

