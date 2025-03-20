Manchester United surprise Borussia Dortmund with “sudden” move for Felix Nmecha

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to sign Felix Nmecha, leaving Borussia Dortmund surprised, as per reports.

Ideally, United could do with new signings all across the pitch. However, considering their financial limitations due to the Premier League’s PSR, Ruben Amorim is not expected to be handed a massive transfer budget.

As such, United are expected to prioritise strengthening their attack and flanks, having already been linked with several strikers and wing-backs.

In midfield, Amorim is blessed with young talents like Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, and Toby Collyer and unless there’s a major sale, it is tough to see the Red Devils make an attempt to bring in a new midfielder.

Manchester United pushing to sign Felix Nmecha

However, according to a report in Germany, United have different plans. As per Bild, United are “suddenly” chasing Nmecha ahead of the summer window.

The development has left Dortmund in a bit of disarray as they had no plans to sell the 24-year-old midfielder, who graduated from Manchester City’s academy.

Dortmund currently sit 11th in the Bundesliga table and are not expected to qualify for the Champions League through their league form.

This could see them sell key players in the summer but it is suggested that Nmecha wasn’t among the candidates to be sold at the end of the term.

However, the dynamic midfielder’s exit is “looming” after United’s sudden interest, leaving Dortmund concerned and “seriously jeopardising” their plans.

The German outlet claim that the Mancunians are keen on signing Nmecha and to seal the shock transfer, the Premier League giants “want to shell out” €48m (£40.1m).

Despite his City connection, Nmecha could “push” for a transfer if Niko Kovac’s side continue to struggle.

Nmecha has missed nearly 200 days due to injuries since joining Dortmund in 2023. As such, considering United’s more pressing needs and his worrying fitness record, the claim from Bild appears questionable.

Feature image Dean Mouhtaropoulos via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

