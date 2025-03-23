Chelsea will have to pay Man United £5m to back out of obligation to sign Jadon Sancho permanently



Chelsea will have to pay Manchester United £5million if they elect to opt out of their obligation to make Jadon Sancho’s signing a permanent one.

Sancho sealed a season-long loan move to Chelsea last summer in a transfer which included a £25m obligation. The obligation is triggered if Chelsea, who are fourth in the table with nine names to go, finish above 14th.

The forward got off to a good start at Stamford Bridge, providing three assists in as many Premier League games. However, his form has since declined, with his recent performances especially proving to be a source of great frustration for Chelsea fans.

Apart from a short spell of two goals in two games in December, Sancho has managed just one more goal since and hasn’t recorded a league goal or assist since early January.

In the 28 appearances he has made for Chelsea across all competitions, Sancho has managed a mere two goals and six assists.

Over the past few weeks, he has fallen behind the likes Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke in the pecking order under Enzo Maresca.

This has led to speculation that Chelsea could back out of their obligation to sign Sancho permanently.

It was stated that should the Blues pursue this course of action, they would need to pay United millions of pounds. ESPN claimed that Maresca’s side would be forced to fork out a large proportion of the £25m fee if they were to cancel their arrangement with the Red Devils.

However, David Ornstein has revealed the actual sum and it’s only a small fraction of the £25m fee. According to The Athletic journalist, Chelsea will have to pay United £5m if they don’t complete the permanent signing of Sancho.

Ornstein further notes, “Relations between Chelsea and Sancho are strong and the club’s intention to sign a new winger in the upcoming market relates more to uncertainly over Mikhailo Mudryk’s availability.”

Mudryk has not played for the London club since November after a failed doping test sparked an immediate provisional suspension. He pleaded his innocence but the investigation remains ongoing.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that at the moment, Chelsea’s intention is to sign Sancho permanently and potentially offload him in the summer for a profit.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are believed to be interested in the forward, who turns 25 on Monday.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images

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