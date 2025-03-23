Home » Chelsea will have to pay Man United £5m to back out of obligation to sign Jadon Sancho permanently

Chelsea will have to pay Man United £5m to back out of obligation to sign Jadon Sancho permanently

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Chelsea will have to pay Manchester United £5million if they elect to opt out of their obligation to make Jadon Sancho’s signing a permanent one.

Sancho sealed a season-long loan move to Chelsea last summer in a transfer which included a £25m obligation. The obligation is triggered if Chelsea, who are fourth in the table with nine names to go, finish above 14th.

The forward got off to a good start at Stamford Bridge, providing three assists in as many Premier League games. However, his form has since declined, with his recent performances especially proving to be a source of great frustration for Chelsea fans.

Apart from a short spell of two goals in two games in December, Sancho has managed just one more goal since and hasn’t recorded a league goal or assist since early January.

In the 28 appearances he has made for Chelsea across all competitions, Sancho has managed a mere two goals and six assists.

Over the past few weeks, he has fallen behind the likes Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and Noni Madueke in the pecking order under Enzo Maresca.

This has led to speculation that Chelsea could back out of their obligation to sign Sancho permanently.

It was stated that should the Blues pursue this course of action, they would need to pay United millions of pounds. ESPN claimed that Maresca’s side would be forced to fork out a large proportion of the £25m fee if they were to cancel their arrangement with the Red Devils.

However, David Ornstein has revealed the actual sum and it’s only a small fraction of the £25m fee. According to The Athletic journalist, Chelsea will have to pay United £5m if they don’t complete the permanent signing of Sancho.

Ornstein further notes, “Relations between Chelsea and Sancho are strong and the club’s intention to sign a new winger in the upcoming market relates more to uncertainly over Mikhailo Mudryk’s availability.”

Mudryk has not played for the London club since November after a failed doping test sparked an immediate provisional suspension. He pleaded his innocence but the investigation remains ongoing.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that at the moment, Chelsea’s intention is to sign Sancho permanently and potentially offload him in the summer for a profit.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen are believed to be interested in the forward, who turns 25 on Monday.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

Latest Top Stories...

Jacobo Ramon: Man United face Real Madrid hurdle...

JJ Gabriel: Barcelona face fresh frustration as Man...

Alex Freeman: Man United set to clash with...

United’s January pursuit of Alex Scott under threat...

Nicolo Tresoldi: Club Brugge make huge January transfer...

Carlos Forbs: Why Man United see ex-City winger...

Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!