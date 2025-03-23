Match Report: Manchester United return to winning ways in blistering 4-0 WSL victory over Aston Villa

Manchester United got back to winning ways in a dominant 4-0 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday.

Elisabeth Terland struck twice—first by tapping in Celin Bizet’s pass from close range, then nodding home Jayde Riviere’s superb curling cross. Grace Clinton added a third just before half-time, lofting a brilliant long-range chip over goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo.

Leah Galton completed the rout as her touch was deflected into the roof of the net by Lucy Parker.

Marc Skinner started Phallon Tullis-Joyce in goal with a back-four of Jayde Riviere, Maya Le Tissier, Millie Turner and Gabby George ahead of her. Hinata Miyazawa, Clinton and Ella Toone were tasked with patrolling the midfield.

Terland led the line with Galton and Celin Bizet flanking her on either side.

First half

United wasted no time in asserting their dominance on the game, as they pinned Villa back inside their own half and put them under pressure.

Bizet attempted to open the scoring as she beat her marker and cut inside but was unable to tame her effort.

United got most of their joy down the wings, with the two full-backs, Rivier and George, running the show. Clinton had another sight of goal but she dragged her shot wide.

The visitors found it easy to get into dangerous positions, due to the time and space Villa afforded them in wide areas. The pressure persisted as Toone had two attempts from a United corner, but she was denied. Villa managed only occasional ventures into United’s half, with one moment seeing Jill Baijings send in a cross from the left, though it failed to find its target.

Paula Tomas also put a cross into the box but Turner was there to clear United’s lines. Baijings was fouled by Turner but Gabi Nunes’ ensuing free-kick hit the United wall.

United ramped up the pressure and finally broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute through Terland. Riviere found Bizet in space and the Norwegian expertly picked out Terland who slid in to send the ball into the back of the net from close range.

The Norwegian link-up 🇳🇴⛓️ Celin Bizet finds Elisabeth Terland in the box, and the rest is history! ⚽️@ManUtdWomen #BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/S8srgcsKKm — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) March 23, 2025

Buoyed by the goal, United increased their intensity and continued to run rings around Villa, who seemed unable to keep up with them.

Nine minutes later, United doubled their lead – once again through Terland. Riviere delivered a superb ball into the box, picking out Terland at the back post, where she nodded it past a helpless D’Angelo.

Give Terland time in the box, and there is only going to be ONE outcome ⚽️@ManUtdWomen #BarclaysWSL pic.twitter.com/qA98FzvnNL — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) March 23, 2025

Villa came close to cutting down United’s lead as Rachel Daly attempted an audacious acrobatic finish but she was just unable to make contact with the ball.

United launched another attack through Bizet, who tried to shoot from the edge of the Villa box but she couldn’t hit the target. There was a nervous moment at the back for United after Le Tissier made a dangerous pass to Tullis-Joyce but the goalkeeper did well to boot it away before Villa could capitalise.

Missy Bo came close to scoring an own goal after awkwardly handling a dangerous Riviere ball but luckily for the hosts, the ball went wide of the post.

Skinner’s side finished the half in spectacular fashion through Clinton, who snatched the ball from Baijings, spotted D’Angelo off her line and lobbed the goalkeeper from about 40 yards out. The Villa players were unhappy and angrily protested, claiming Clinton was pulling Baijings’ shirt.

Second half

Skinner made just one personnel change at the break, bringing on Anna Sandberg for George.

United picked up where they left off. Bizet pressed Danielle Turner and nearly capitalised on a mistake but the Villa defender cleaned up. Bizet was completely taken out and needed treatment. It quickly became clear she couldn’t carry on. She was withdrawn and replaced by Melvine Malard.

Terland nearly completed her hat trick with a looping header but D’Angelo somehow managed to get a hand to it and usher it away from goal.

United secured their fourth goal through Galton. After winning the ball in midfield, they played it to Terland, who displayed great strength to hold possession before slipping it to Malard. The substitute then delivered a powerful low cross to the near post, where Galton timed her run perfectly to prod it home.

If Villa harboured any hopes of mounting an unlikely comeback, they were firmly dashed after Galton’s strike.

United were forced into another change as Sandberg, was also forced off with an injury. She was on the pitch for just 21 minutes. Rachel Williams came came on for Sandberg.

The Villa substitutes breathed some life into the dejected hosts, with Jordan Nobbs and Ebony Salmon in particular looking lively but the damage had already been done.

United kept pressing for a fifth goal, with chances falling to Williams and Toone, but they were unable to convert.

Skinner made his final change, thrusting Aoife Mainnion into the action to replace Riviere, who produced a sensational performance.

The game fizzled out as United secured all three points, keeping them third in the table with 39 points, level with Arsenal but trailing on goal difference.

United are back in action in a week’s time when they host Everton at Leigh Sports Village.

Feature image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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