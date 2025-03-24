Manchester United aiming to get rid of at least 10 senior players this summer



Manchester United are reportedly plotting to axe at least 10 members of their first-team squad during the upcoming summer transfer window.

United are expected to be busy when the window opens, following another incredibly challenging season that currently has the club in 13th place with just 37 points gained after playing 29 games.

As it stands, the Europa League remains United’s last opportunity to secure silverware and, as an added incentive, earn a spot in the Champions League.

The hierarchy, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is reportedly eager to strengthen the squad for Ruben Amorim, targeting players who fit his tactical demands. Amorim has faced challenges in adapting the current squad to his 3-4-3 system, and several players are expected to be offloaded.

According to Manchester Evening News, United will “attempt to break double figures for permanent departures” in yet another squad overhaul.

Samuel Luckhurst notes that veterans Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton are likely to retire once the campaign ends. Evans has not featured for United since mid-December due to an injury while Heaton has been unavailable since early February with an unspecified issue.

Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof will be let go once their contracts expire in June.

The Red Devils are keen on permanently selling Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho, who are currently away on loan deals at Aston Villa, Real Betis and Chelsea respectively. Villa have an option to make Rashford’s signing permanent for £40m. Chelsea have an obligation to buy Sancho for around £25m but there have been suggestions they could opt out – a move that would force them to pay United £5m. Meanwhile, Betis are poised to hold talks with United about extending Antony’s stay at Estadio Benito Villamarín.

Casemiro – who demonstrated signs of improvement before the international break – will be made available for transfer. United tried to get rid of him in January and offload his mega £350,000 per week wages from the books but he ended up staying as no suitors came forward for him.

MEN note, “The Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) effectively impose a valuation on non-academy players, with a player’s price calculated by their transfer fee spread over the length of his contract.”

“United signed Casemiro for £60m on a four-year contract in 2022, so the club would require £15m to sell him and avoid a loss under PSR. Antony, bought for £81.3m in the same summer on a five-year deal, would cost £32.52m and Sancho would be worth £14.58m if United are still saddled with him.”

Other players who could be on the move are Altay Bayindir, Tyrell Malacia, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Bayindir could seek to leave United in search of regular first-team minutes elsewhere ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Malacia is currently on loan at PSV Eindhoven, with the Eredivisie club retaining an option to sign him permanently.

There have been claims that United would be willing to sanction the sales of Mainoo or Garnacho, in a bid to relieve the pressures brought about by PSR. As homegrown stars, their sales would go down as “pure profit.” However, Ratcliffe insisted that the club would not sell any player for financial reasons.

If United succeed in offloading most of the deadwood, they will not only free up funds for new signings but also create significant room on the wage bill.

Amorim and his players are back in action on April 1 when they go away to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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