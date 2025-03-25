AC Milan ready to offer Andre Onana escape route out of Manchester United



Despite offering public support, Ruben Amorim knows that Andre Onana has let Manchester United down due to some high-profile errors this season.

The Cameroonian’s stay at Old Trafford has been characterised by mistakes both in domestic competitions as well as in Europe and if money permits, the Portuguese tactician would prefer to bring in a new shot-stopper.

Interestingly, rumours have been floating regarding the United No 1 departing for the riches of Saudi Arabia once the summer window opens.

That could potentially allow the Red Devils to recoup a large fee from his sale that can be used to sign a replacement with the likes of Lucas Chevalier, James Trafford and Diogo Costa all being monitored as potential replacements.

AC Milan eyeing Onana

Spazio Milan have revealed that AC Milan are prepared to offer the 28-year-old an escape route out of Manchester while also allowing him to stay in Europe and play in a top team.

But for that to happen, the United shot-stopper would have to reduce his wage demands as the Rossoneri are not in a position to pay what United have been paying him nor can they offer him the same riches as a Saudi Pro League side.

Incidentally, Milan also have Chevalier on their list of targets but Onana remains on top and that could allow the 20-time English league champions a free run at the Lille ace.

“And Milan can think about a surplus of Manchester United, who will once again revolutionize their squad. A season to forget for the ‘Red Devils’, who are preparing to say goodbye to several big names who have disappointed. Like former Inter player Andre Onana, never able to repeat the levels shown in black and blue.

“The Cameroonian goalkeeper was a flop for the Old Trafford crowd, which is why United wants to get rid of him and is waiting for the right offer.

United have a free run at Chevalier

“Maybe even giving up something on his contract, if the millions from the Arab clubs don’t arrive. While the British club intends to throw themselves at Chevalier, one of the names also followed by Milan, the Rossoneri could take advantage of the situation for Onana, even if the former Inter goalkeeper would have to lower his salary a bit.”

United had signed Onana for €50 million on Erik ten Hag’s orders and given the Cameroon international has a deal valid until 2028, there is no chance INEOS sell him on a reduced fee.

In other words, the co-owners will like to earn as much as they paid for the ex-Ajax ace in the summer and whether AC Milan can afford such an extensive outlay remains to be seen.

Chevalier is valued at €40 million and it remains to be seen if INEOS can secure his signing or whether they opt to utilize the funds elsewhere while promoting Altay Bayindir to the No 1 spot.

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