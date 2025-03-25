Ex-Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth in talks over shock return to FA



Former Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth is reportedly in talks over a surprise return to the Football Association.

Ashworth left United in December last year after just five months in the job. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS spent weeks trying to pry him from Newcastle’s hands and they eventually succeeded in doing so after he served a lengthy period of gardening leave.

However, Ashworth’s transition to Old Trafford was not very smooth and he was axed in the immediate aftermath of the club’s 3-2 loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest.

It later emerged that Ashworth didn’t see eye-to-eye with some members of the United hierarchy, including Ratcliffe himself.

There have been suggestions that the two did not agree on a number of issues, including whether or not to sack Erik ten Hag, the choice of managers to replace the Dutch coach and United’s transfer approach. A few weeks ago, Ratcliffe admitted that hiring Ashworth was a mistake.

The 54-year-old has been working with Warwickshire County Cricket Club in an advisory role. He was linked to the Arsenal sporting director role but this position has since been filled by Andrea Berta. There were also claims that he could move to the Saudi Pro League.

Now, The Telegraph report that Ashworth is in talks over a return to the FA, having previously served as their director of elite development between 2012 and 2018 before moving to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Should terms be agreed, Ashworth would oversee the FA’s ambitious “St George’s Park 2.0 project” – an endeavour that seeks to bring a “radical refurbishment” to England’s training base.

The Telegraph add that in this new role, Ashworth would be responsible for the men’s and women’s senior and junior sides, while also taking charge of coaching development.

Talks between the FA and Aswhorth predate Thomas Tuchel’s appointment as boss of the Three Lions.

Ashworth’s potential appointment would not impact John McDermott’s role as technical director, as his position is expected to remain unchanged. McDermott, alongside FA chief executive Mark Bullingham, played a key role in Tuchel’s appointment.

Meanwhile, United are back in action on April 1 when they go away to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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