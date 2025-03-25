Great news for Manchester United as Amad hints at early return from injury



Manchester United were rocked by the news of Amad’s injury which initially seemed like it would rule him out for the rest of the season.

The Ivorian had emerged as Ruben Amorim’s chief creative weapon, masterminding memorable results against arch-rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

Before his ankle injury, the 22-year-old had registered nine goals and seven assists while impressing with his versatility and creativity.

The Portuguese head coach had played the former Atalanta starlet both as a right wingback as well as a right-sided attacking midfielder and Amad was equally comfortable in both positions.

Amad return hint

His untimely injury forced the Red Devils to enter the transfer window and sign Patrick Dorgu from Lecce who has excelled as a wingback.

There were fears that the Ivory Coast international would end up missing the whole season but Amorim recently confirmed that there is a chance he could be back before the conclusion of the current campaign.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1904291300742255028

“Even Amad, we will see in the end of the last month,” he said. “I don’t want to say anything but I have the hope to have Amad before the end of the season.”

The versatile attacker uploaded a cheeky image of himself on Snapchat alongside a sand timer and smiley face emoji indicating he is closing in on a return to action.

Great news for Amorim

April is a huge month for the Old Trafford side with key games coming up both in the Premier League and Europa League with United trying to qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League.

Amad returning would be a huge boost for Amorim given the struggles of his forwards. It will be interesting to see where he does play should he return early.

With United failing to sign Geovany Quenda, there have been murmurs that Amorim might opt to use him more as a wingback rather than as an attacking midfielder.

United return to action against Nottingham Forest in April and while Amad will certainly miss that game, Amorim will hope to see more of his injured stars return for the clash.

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