Harry Amass captains England U18s and bags assist against Portugal

Manchester United teenager Harry Amass bagged an assist as he captained England U18s to a 1-0 win over Portugal.

It continues a magnificent March for the youngster, who celebrated his 18th birthday by coming off the bench for his senior United debut at Leicester City.

Amass replaced Alejandro Garnacho towards the end of the 3-0 triumph, earning 21 minutes as he helped the side hang on to the clean sheet.

Portugal U18s also couldn’t find a way past the London-born defender, who wore the captain’s armband as he lined up alongside United team-mate Jack Fletcher for England U18s.

As well as leading the young Lions, Amass also played the key pass which set up their goal from a neat passage of play.

Hugging the touchline, the 18-year-old received the ball from his centre-back and neatly laid it into the channel for Crystal Palace forward Jesse Derry to cut inside and score.

It was a perfectly weighted through ball to release a marauding attacker, a pattern of play which Ruben Amorim will have watched with approval.

The Portuguese has been starved of first-choice options at left-back, with winter arrival Patrick Dorgu suspended for three domestic games after he was sent off against Ipswich Town.

That red card saw Amass return to the bench for only the second time in the Premier League under Amorim when United hosted Arsenal.

He was then named on the bench again the following week against Leicester, when he was given the nod for his first senior minutes.

Dorgu is available again for this weekend’s clash with high-flying Nottingham Forest, but Amass will doubtless be keen to build on his successful month so far and his international performance won’t have done him any harm.

There is every indication that he will be given the chance to do so, with Amorim reportedly refusing to rule out the possibility of handing the teenager opportunities to make his breakthrough at Old Trafford.

Featured image James Fearn via Getty Images

