Manchester United’s pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite reliant on Harry Maguire’s future



Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim wants reinforcements in the centre of defence but for that to happen, he must be ready to let go of a key player first.

The Peoples Person has already relayed the Red Devils’ interest in Jarrad Branthwaite with the Everton ace keen to leave Goodison Park as he seeks to make a comeback into the national team.

For that to happen, the 22-year-old has realised the need to play for a top club but will only move to a team that will offer him the chance to play Champions League football.

The 20-time English league champions can still earn an unlikely entry into Europe’s premier club competition provided they win the Europa League.

Jarrad remains a target

The Toffees are keen to hold on to the Englishman and have slapped a £70 million price tag on his head and the only way United can afford the defensive “monster” is if they move Harry Maguire on in the summer.

The 32-year-old has impressed under the Portuguese coach, enough for the club to trigger a contract extension recently that will now keep him at Old Trafford until 2026.

But the club have tried to sell him in the last two summer windows only for the defender to stay put. He currently earns

a substantial £190,000 per week (via capology) which INEOS are keen to trim.

“Manchester United are keen on offloading Harry Maguire and replacing him with Jarrad Branthwaite, TEAMtalk understands, as the Everton central defender’s stance on a potential move to Old Trafford is also revealed.

“Sources have told TEAMtalk that the 22-year-old left-footed England international centre-back is one of the players who is high on Man Utd’s wishlist, but they have been unable to make an offer that is suitable to Everton.

Maguire’s future

“Everton have made it clear that an offer of over £70 million would be required to start a conversation over the future of Branthwaite.”

West Ham United have been Maguire’s most persistent admirers but in the past, they have failed to agree personal terms with the England international while United have refused to pay him off to leave.

Whether that changes this summer remains to be seen. Given the financial situation at Old Trafford, INEOS will have to prioritise which positions to strengthen first.

Amorim desperately needs a striker, midfielder and wingback before defensive reinforcements can be thought of. An intriguing summer window awaits the club.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

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