Ruben Amorim could be about to welcome back three key first-team stars ahead of Nottingham Forest game



April will see Manchester United face off against arch rivals Manchester City along with Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, not to mention the huge quarter-final tie against Olympique Lyon in the Europa League.

Which goes to show that the upcoming month could potentially be make-or-break for the Red Devils and Ruben Amorim could do with some help.

And finally, the injury clouds seem to be dissipating around Old Trafford if The Manchester Evening News are to be believed.

Samuel Luckhurst mentions that Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo and Leny Yoro could all possibly feature in the next league game against Forest.

Injury returns

The England centre-back has missed four weeks while the midfielder has been sidelined for over two months after initial reports claimed he would only miss six weeks. The young Frenchman missed the last two games.

“Harry Maguire was not risked at Leicester nine days ago but the Forest game has been targeted as his return from a four-week absence.

“United head coach Ruben Amorim is also hopeful Kobbie Mainoo will be back after a two-month spell on the sidelines with a muscle injury.

“A club source said a number of players’ availability against Forest depends on how they come through training this week. Leny Yoro missed the victories against Leicester and Real Sociedad with a foot injury.”

Great news for Amorim

As already relayed by The Peoples Person, Ayden Heaven, who suffered a major injury scare against the Foxes, could also rejoin training after removing his protective boot. Whether he makes it in time for the Forest game is still not clear.

Another long-term absentee who is expected back in April is Tom Heaton. The goalkeeping department has been wafer-thin recently with Dermot Mee and Elyh Harrison close to making their debuts due to Andre Onana’s illness.

Before the international break, Mason Mount had already returned to training and was also on the bench for the game at the King Power Stadium. Luke Shaw is also expected to rejoin training soon even though the club will be extra careful managing his minutes.

Amad is another player who could make a shock early return with the Ivorian dropping a hint on social media. Apart from injury returns, big-name players have also started regaining form and all in all, things seem to be falling in place for Amorim ahead of the business end of the season.

