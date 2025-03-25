Shea Lacey: Crucial fitness update emerges on insanely-talented Manchester United wonderkid



Manchester United youngster Shea Lacey has not suffered an injury setback and is simply being managed with a view to ensuring his long-term fitness, reports the Manchester Evening News.

There is genuine excitement around the highly talented Lacey, with his breakthrough into the United first team seen as a matter of when, not if.

While he primarily plies his trade on the right side of the attack, he is versatile and can also be deployed to great effect in an attacking midfield role.

A technical wizard, Lacey has often drawn comparisons to Manchester City star Phil Foden.

The 17-year-old has struggled with injuries this season, which have limited him to just six appearances in the U18 Premier League. He has played eight times across all competitions.

The last time Lacey lined up for the U18s was in the 2-1 victory over Blackburn on February 22. He started the game but was withdrawn during the break. Steven Railston of Manchester Evening News says that this was a pre-planned change by Adam Lawrence and his coaching staff.

Railston notes, “Manchester United’s exciting youngster Shea Lacey hasn’t suffered an injury setback and is being carefully handled to protect his long-term future.”

“The youngster missed the start of a season due to a small muscle injury and he’s been carefully handled since his return. That has limited Lacey’s minutes during this campaign, but it’s understood United are happy with where he is and are being cautious to protect his long-term future.”

It’s understood that United have been protective of the Liverpool-born attacker to make sure his hamstring is not in any discomfort.

The U18s are set to face Aston Villa on Monday night in the FA Cup semi-finals, but Lacey is unlikely to feature.

Building up his fitness remains the club’s top priority.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim and his players are back in action on April 1 when they go away to the City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest.

