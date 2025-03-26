Manchester United star Andre Onana’s priority is to stay at Old Trafford

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana reportedly wants to stay amid suggestions of a move to Saudi Arabia.

Onana’s long-term future at Old Trafford has come into question on the back of yet another underwhelming season.

The 28-year-old continues to receive backlash for his erratic style of shot-stopping. Further, his composure in possession and passing accuracy have also left a lot to be desired.

Multiple reports during the ongoing international break have suggested that Onana, who arrived in Manchester from Milan in 2023, could leave the club this summer.

However, according to ESPN, Onana intends to stay at United.

The Cameroon international has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League but he is prepared to continue at the Theatre of Dreams even if he receives an offer from the Gulf Kingdom.

United’s stance on Onana remains unclear but it seems only a significant offer would convince them to consider the transfer of their £43.8 million signing.

The report states: “United would need to recoup a significant portion of that transfer fee to avoid recording a loss on the books as they continue to battle against breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR).”

It is added that the ex-Ajax man will only consider leaving if he is told he is surplus to requirements under Ruben Amorim.

That remains a possibility as United are considering signing a goalkeeper in the summer transfer window, with Amorim looking to revamp his squad ahead of next season.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming the Red Devils are interested in Royal Antwerp’s Senne Lammens.

Further, Tom Heaton is set to leave the club at the end of the season and Altay Bayindir could also depart as he is looking for more game time.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images

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