Home » Bart Verbruggen: Bayern Munich readying bid for Manchester United goalkeeper target

Bart Verbruggen: Bayern Munich readying bid for Manchester United goalkeeper target

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Bart Verbruggen


Bayern Munich are preparing to table a bid for Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper and reported Manchester United target Bart Verbruggen.

United could look to make a change between the sticks this summer, amidst uncertainty over the long-term future of Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian is undergoing another difficult season, which has seen him make a number of high-profile errors that have dearly cost United at times. He has been linked with a summer move to the Saudi Pro League, with Ruben Amorim believed to be keen on offloading him.

However, it was recently stated that Onana has no desire to part ways with the Red Devils. He will only leave if he’s told he is surplus to requirements.

United have been linked to a number of goalkeepers including Senne Lammens (Royal Antwerp), Lucas Chevalier (Lille), John Victor (Botafogo), James Trafford (Burnley) and of course, Verbruggen.

It was claimed that Verbruggen is a top target to replace Onana at Old Trafford. Verbruggen has kept six Premier League clean sheets this season. Considered one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, he excels with the ball at his feet and is very comfortable when playing out from the back.

His skill set makes him a perfect fit for teams that play on the front foot, press aggressively, and dominate possession.

Now, according to The Telegraph, Bayern Munich have identified the United target as their number one choice to replace Manuel Neuer.

“Bayern Munich are preparing to make a bid for £60 million-rated Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen this summer after monitoring his stunning progress in the Premier League.”

“The Bundesliga leaders have been assessing their long-term goalkeeper options and Verbruggen is understood to be at the top of their list if they can beat competition for him.”

Brighton spent £16.3m to sign Verbruggen from Anderlecht two years ago, and if they sanction his sale this summer, they stand to make a significant profit.

If United are intent on materialising their interest in Verbruggen, they must be wary of competition from Bayern. United are back in action on Tuesday, when they go to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

Feature image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!