Manchester United ready to sell Atletico Madrid target Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United are willing to let Alejandro Garnacho leave for peanuts this summer, as per reports.

Garnacho has endured a difficult season at United, having struggled to cement his place in Ruben Amorim’s starting lineup.

The 20-year-old, who was one of Erik ten Hag’s most important attacking threats, has not managed to get the hang of playing as a wide playmaker in Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation.

Further, his attitude has also come into question. Late in February, Garnacho received backlash from the United head coach for his reaction at being substituted in the first half against Ipswich Town.

The Argentine talent was also overlooked by Lionel Scaloni for Argentina’s fixtures during the March international break. The situation has led to question marks over his future at Old Trafford.

Manchester United slap low fee on Alejandro Garnacho

According to Fichajes, United have decided to “open the door” to the possible sale of Garnacho in the summer transfer window.

It is claimed United have set a €60 million (£50.1m) price tag for the left-winger.

Despite his inconsistent form under Amorim, the alleged asking price appears too low considering Garnacho’s potential.

His ability to take on defenders relentlessly and ball-striking remains impressive and has helped him register nine goals and eight assists across all competitions.

Chelsea and Napoli both showed interest in signing Garnacho during the winter transfer window. Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming the Serie A outfit are not expected to return for the United No 17.

Now, Atletico Madrid are reported to be very keen on the Spain-born forward, who left their academy to join United’s youth setup in 2020.

The Rojiblancos see Garnacho as an “ideal option” to strengthen their attack and are understood to be prepared to negotiate with their English counterparts.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

