Real Madrid eyeing summer move for Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes



If there is one Manchester United player who has performed to a world-class standard this season, it is club captain Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese has 16 goals and as many assists this season despite the Red Devils languishing in 13th position. His form since joining the club has been nothing short of extraordinary.

He has crossed double digits for goals and assists in each of his seasons in Manchester not to mention working his socks off for the team’s cause in every single game.

Simply put, the skipper has not only been the best-ever signing in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but also the only world-class player we have at the moment.

Bruno is the club’s best-ever post-SAF signing

He is simply priceless, which is why INEOS offered him a contract extension in the summer, when he had offers to leave, which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2027 with the club holding the option of an additional year.

But The Daily Star have now claimed that Real Madrid have their eyes on the Portugal international and are willing to pay £90 million for the influential midfielder.

Los Blancos are on the lookout for the perfect Luka Modric replacement and they have zeroed in on the 30-year-old and have even scouted him throughout the current season.

It is well known that the club is not in the pink of health financially and could be tempted should the La Liga giants submit a record bid.

“Bruno Fernandes has emerged as a shock £90million target for Real Madrid. Daily Star Sport can reveal that Real, the most-successful club in the world, have been represented at virtually every Manchester United match recently – both at home and away.

“United boss Ruben Amorim doesn’t want to lose his inspirational captain, but United’s desire to make cuts and raise money means they would have to consider a big offer for the midfielder.

Real want Bruno

“Real are planning a squad overhaul at the end of the season and Fernandes is being eyed as a top signing who could also be a potential successor to Luka Modric, 39.”

The highest fee the 20-time English league champions have earned from a single sale remains the £80 million they recouped from Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure to Madrid.

It will be interesting to see how INEOS react should Real offer £90 million. Fernandes has not expressed any interest in leaving, even going on to admit that he wants to break the club’s goalscoring records.

The Daily Star are not the most reliable and hopefully that will ultimately be the case with regards to the current report. Worth keeping an eye on for now.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

