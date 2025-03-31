Inter Milan plotting €50 million offer for Manchester United wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo



Manchester United could lose multiple big-name players in the summer as INEOS look to raise enough capital to sufficiently back Ruben Amorim in the transfer window.

Given the need for a striker, midfielder, wingback and possibly even a defender and goalkeeper, it is clear multiple player sales will be required given the current financial mess United find themselves in.

Selling academy graduates represent pure profit, which is why both Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho could find themselves on the chopping block.

The England international is yet to agree a contract extension with the club and his wage demands have meant the co-owners are mulling over a sale.

Inter want Mainoo

He has suitors in the Premier League but as relayed previously by The Peoples Person, the 19-year-old prefers a move abroad.

Inter Milan have been mentioned as a possible destination with the Italian giants looking at the Carrington graduate as a possible replacement for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, formerly of United.

However, the Nerazzurri are not exactly flush with cash and they are always on the lookout for free agent deals but as per Inter Live, the Stockport-born star will cost around €50 million.

“Marotta , in fact, has set his sights on a player who, in the chaos and failures of the English team’s last seasons, could be sold to raise money next summer.

€50 million offer

“Inter set their sights on Mainoo: the new Pogba for the Nerazzurri. He hasn’t left his mark in terms of goals or assists, but he’s good in both phases of the game, as a box-to-box midfielder and good at dribbling. He would therefore take Mkhitaryan’s place in Inzaghi’s chessboard.

“Inter are waiting for the evolutions for his future and if Manchester United decided to sell him, they would try to bring the boy to Milan.

“There are problems: Mainoo would not arrive as a free agent, given that he is tied to the Red Devils by a contract until 2027 with an option for another year. His valuation would still be very high, around 50 million euros, and other big English clubs could focus on the midfielder, already in the national team.”

What the report gets wrong is Mainoo’s valuation. United will never let go of their golden boy for such a meagre amount and they will like to earn close to £80 million, a fee far beyond Inter’s means.

Whether INEOS will prefer a deal with a foreign club for a lower fee in a bid to avoid strengthening a direct rival will be interesting to see.

