Manchester United confident of selling Antony amid surprise Atletico Madrid interest

Atletico Madrid have reportedly shown interest in Manchester United loanee Antony.

Erik ten Hag’s most expensive signing as United manager found himself on the wrong end of the stick at Old Trafford on the back of several frustrating performances. The right winger’s crosses failed to beat the first man and his trademark “spin” trick quickly became a source of ridicule.

Eventually, the club and the player decided the best option was a temporary separation, leading to Antony joining Real Betis on loan in January for the remainder of the campaign.

At the Benito Villamarín, the 25-year-old has quickly become a fan favourite, having rediscovered his confidence and aura that made him a superstar at Ajax.

Over the weekend, the Brazilian delivered a sensational performance to lead Betis to their first league win over bitter rivals Sevilla in seven years. Now, United are hoping to make the most of his “Spanish renaissance”.

Manchester United ready to sell Antony

According to The i Paper, United are confident they will be able to sell Antony for £40 million during the summer transfer window.

United’s £40m price tag was initially viewed as “too high” but Antony’s exploits have led to a belief that the value is more realistic.

The Brazil international is enjoying an eyebrow-raising form under Manuel Pellegrini, having scored four goals and registered as many assists in 12 appearances for Los Verdiblancos.

It is claimed that Atletico are among the clubs monitoring Antony’s turnaround.

Diego Simeone’s side appear to be in the market for a new winger and have also been linked with Alejandro Garnacho.

Meanwhile, Pellegrini and several Betis players want to keep Antony in Seville beyond this campaign but the club are not expected to meet United’s valuation.

Ineos are determined to oversee a massive summer clear out at United. As such, despite Antony’s representatives not ruling out the player rebuilding his career under Ruben Amorim, a return is considered very unlikely to materialise.

Featured image Fran Santiago via Getty Images

