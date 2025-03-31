“Not going to happen!”: Ruben Amorim rules out summer sale of Man United’s Bruno Fernandes



Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has ruled out a summer sale of club skipper Bruno Fernandes despite speculation over his future.

Fernandes has been one of the very few positives this season, managing an impressive eight goals and 10 assists in 28 Premier League appearances.

Across all competitions, the midfielder has notched 16 goals and as many assists. There have been suggestions that Real Madrid could tempt United to sell their talisman by tabling a £90million bid.

However, Amorim has insisted that offloading Fernandes is not on the cards this summer.

Speaking to the press ahead of United’s meeting with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Tuesday, Amorim explained, “No, it’s not going to happen!”

Amorim insisted that United must strive to meet Fernandes’ ambitions to win the biggest trophies.

“That is the challenge. I want Bruno here because maybe in the lowest moments of our season (he impressed). We want to win the Premier League again, so we want the best players to continue with us.”

“He’s 29, I think, but he’s still so young because he plays 55 games every season. Between assists and goals, he’s there for 30 at least so he’s the type of player we want here so he’s not going anywhere.”

On how he can speak about Fernandes’ future with such a high degree of certainty, Amorim answered, “We are in control of the situation and I feel that he is really happy here. Especially because he understands what we want to do and then I think he is one more supporter of Manchester United. He really feels it.”

“Sometimes the frustration that you see, everybody sees, and says maybe it’s not a good thing in a captain, it’s a sign that he wants this so bad. This is the kind of player that we want and he’s not going anywhere because I’ve already told him!”

Amorim also opened up on Marcus Rashford, who scored his first goals for Aston Villa in their 3-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Preston North End on Sunday.

Rashford scored Villa’s first two goals before Jacob Ramsey added a third to secure the side’s spot in the semis, where they will face Crystal Palace.

Amorim said about the England international, “I know Rashford really well and everybody knows the talent that he has, so I already spoke about that.”

“He’s a top player, if he wants, so I’m not surprised and it’s the same with Antony (at Real Betis). It’s a good thing we see our players doing well on loan in a different context. That can happen. It’s a good sign for the club.”

Pressed on whether Rashford may still have a future at Old Trafford, Amorim remarked, “Guys, let’s focus on the game. We are really happy for our players that are on loan doing well. I’m planning the future, but I don’t want to talk about the future in this moment. I just want to focus on the game.”

Forest vs. United kicks off at 20:00 BST.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

